One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. The Company develops, manages and operates a portfolio of high-energy restaurants, lounges and bars. It also provides food and beverage hospitality solutions. The Company’s primary restaurant brand is STK, which is a steakhouse concept with locations in metropolitan cities throughout the United States and in London. It provides ONE Hospitality, a signature turn-key food and beverage service for hospitality venues including, hotels, casinos and other high-end locations both nationally and internationally. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of One Group Hospitality from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of One Group Hospitality from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. One Group Hospitality presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.81.

Shares of One Group Hospitality stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.95. 1,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,049. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $49.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.75. One Group Hospitality has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $4.68.

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). One Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $40.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that One Group Hospitality will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder David Kanen sold 36,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $62,095.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in One Group Hospitality stock. GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 487,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. owned 1.68% of One Group Hospitality at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

One Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

