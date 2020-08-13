Oppenheimer Boosts IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $145.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IAC has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Nomura Instinet decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $304.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $218.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.49. The stock had a trading volume of 8,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,759. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.23. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $136.02.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $726.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.01 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Iac/Interactivecorp bought 2,912,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $51,639,529.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 52,240,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,227,043.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.2% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 37.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 73.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

