Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) PT Lowered to $14.00

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 229.41% from the stock’s current price.

PRTK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

PRTK traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,673. The company has a market capitalization of $188.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.23. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $6.41.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.39). Research analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,227 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,940 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 121.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,164 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. 43.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

