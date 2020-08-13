Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Issues Earnings Results

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The food distribution company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.85), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 17.54%.

NYSE PFGC traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,560. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.55. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $54.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFGC. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Earnings History for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

