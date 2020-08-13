Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.85 EPS

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The food distribution company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.85), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 0.40%.

PFGC stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.55. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $54.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFGC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

