PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2020

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. PGT Innovations updated its Q3 2020
Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of PGT Innovations stock traded up $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $19.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,684. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.51. PGT Innovations has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $19.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded PGT Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. B. Riley lifted their price target on PGT Innovations from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on PGT Innovations from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.58.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

