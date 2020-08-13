Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $2.46. 10,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,937. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.29. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye.

