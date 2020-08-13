Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Increased to $132.00 by Analysts at Argus

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target increased by Argus from $109.00 to $132.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PXD has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.68.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,010. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98, a PEG ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $159.01.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

In other news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $178,949.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,617.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $274,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,470.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,121 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 306.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 321 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

