Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PSTL stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,696. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.49. Postal Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.50 million, a PE ratio of -34.77 and a beta of 0.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In related news, CEO Andrew Spodek bought 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $43,931.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,759,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

