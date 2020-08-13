PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Shares Gap Up to $115.74

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $111.93, but opened at $115.74. PPG Industries shares last traded at $120.89, with a volume of 3,350,345 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on PPG shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.56.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.08.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,136,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $120,522,000 after purchasing an additional 519,829 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 69,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,029,000 after purchasing an additional 62,224 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 343.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 383,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,673,000 after purchasing an additional 296,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.