Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PINC. ValuEngine downgraded Premier from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Premier in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Premier from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Premier from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Premier presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.27.

Get Premier alerts:

PINC traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,455. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.23. Premier has a one year low of $27.11 and a one year high of $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Premier by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Premier by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Premier in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. 53.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.