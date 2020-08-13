Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,512,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 43,210 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $365,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.44.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $2.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $288.31. The company had a trading volume of 35,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,998. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $271.99 and its 200 day moving average is $238.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.91. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $299.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

