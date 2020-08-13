Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,795,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 584,871 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 3.32% of Copart worth $649,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 111,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after buying an additional 62,959 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Copart by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after buying an additional 26,062 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,241,000. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPRT. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Copart from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Northcoast Research raised their target price on shares of Copart from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Copart from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Barrington Research started coverage on Copart in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 20,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $1,783,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $7,672,184.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,304.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

CPRT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.00. 36,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,405. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.65. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $104.88.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $550.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.05 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

