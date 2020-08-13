Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $562.41 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,002,256 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 428,180 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $562,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $986,207,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 49.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,565,566,000 after buying an additional 3,606,319 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 96.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062,595 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $872,892,000 after buying an additional 2,980,823 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in salesforce.com by 18.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,282,336,000 after buying an additional 1,364,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $26,906,000. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global lowered shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.21.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $2.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $195.11. The company had a trading volume of 218,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,592,395. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $209.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,083.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $41,792.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,175.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total transaction of $868,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,979,513.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 721,026 shares of company stock valued at $135,591,548 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

