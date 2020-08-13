Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $730.96 Million Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,195,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 242,499 shares during the quarter. Paypal comprises about 0.6% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $730,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Paypal by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 344.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. DZ Bank cut shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.36.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $193.25. 606,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,978,977. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $204.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $4,922,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,403 shares in the company, valued at $101,674,586.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,409,120.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,203 shares of company stock valued at $15,942,755 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

