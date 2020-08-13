Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 13.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,595,926 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,481 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $472,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $306.59. The stock had a trading volume of 34,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,435. The company has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.52, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $314.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $299.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.51.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $98,100.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,042. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total value of $5,167,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,399 shares in the company, valued at $6,717,618.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuit from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Intuit from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intuit from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.06.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

