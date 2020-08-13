Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 321,039 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,149,192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,039 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Union Pacific worth $363,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,990 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Union Pacific by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 30,468 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after buying an additional 10,102 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,427,152 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $410,358,000 after buying an additional 71,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Union Pacific from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Union Pacific from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.23.

UNP traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $189.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,122,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,927,754. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.85. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $193.89. The stock has a market cap of $128.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

