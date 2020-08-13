Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 40,159 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 785,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,159 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Alphabet worth $1,109,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Alphabet by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total value of $86,091.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,520.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152 shares of company stock worth $221,230. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $7.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,514.09. The company had a trading volume of 79,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,014.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,586.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,487.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1,378.73.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. BidaskClub cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,671.00.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

