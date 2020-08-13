Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 25,285 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,840,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,285 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises approximately 0.7% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.48% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $776,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $437.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $420.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 target price (up from $475.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.42.

ORLY stock traded down $2.35 on Thursday, reaching $461.16. The company had a trading volume of 13,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,731. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $487.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $440.33 and its 200 day moving average is $394.75. The company has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $3.00. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.51 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 20.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $1,187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,040,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.74, for a total value of $4,257,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,600,972.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,589 shares of company stock valued at $15,626,658 over the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

