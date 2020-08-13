Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,078,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,369 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 3.21% of Brown & Brown worth $370,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 21,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $971,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,442. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.71. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $48.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.11.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.26 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 24.29%.

BRO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

