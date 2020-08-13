Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Rampart Investment Management Company LLC

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,517 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,032,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,574,000 after purchasing an additional 600,867 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,769,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,647,000 after purchasing an additional 438,676 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $45,736,729.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,721.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 670,952 shares of company stock valued at $78,308,456 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

PG stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.67. 244,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,131,740. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $135.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.54.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

