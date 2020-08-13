Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,747,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585,088 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for 1.3% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.13% of Prologis worth $1,469,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 622.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 64.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 73.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $129,052.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.62. 92,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,065,795. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $75.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.38. Prologis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $106.73.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.45 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.13.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

