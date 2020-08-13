Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) PT Raised to $120.00 at Wedbush

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.55% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Qualys’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

QLYS has been the topic of several other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities lowered Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Qualys from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Qualys from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Qualys from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of Qualys stock traded down $8.11 on Tuesday, hitting $104.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,348,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,903. Qualys has a one year low of $63.37 and a one year high of $125.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.19.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. Qualys had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.72, for a total value of $47,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,973,407.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $106,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,030,884.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,260 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,196,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 44,533 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Qualys by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,065,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,669,000 after purchasing an additional 83,482 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Qualys by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 995,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Qualys by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 588,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,183,000 after purchasing an additional 65,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Qualys by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 583,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,090,000 after purchasing an additional 60,966 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

