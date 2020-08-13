Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 816.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,470 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 20,910 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 60.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Lennar by 126.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $700,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,715,006.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $2,456,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 335,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,604,344.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,717,650 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lennar from $64.00 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lennar from $41.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Cfra lifted their target price on Lennar from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Lennar from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.08.

Lennar stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.67. 86,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,828,552. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 14.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.05 and a 200 day moving average of $57.95. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $76.69.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 8.71%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.