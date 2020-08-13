Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Buys 20,761 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,617 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,761 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,754 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 122,624.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,681 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 30,656 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 64,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on VZ. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.45. 470,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,920,295. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $242.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.