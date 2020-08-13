Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Equinix by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Colony Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $824.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $821.00 to $876.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $780.52.

Equinix stock traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $769.82. The company had a trading volume of 11,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,991. Equinix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $477.87 and a fifty-two week high of $805.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $736.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $665.59.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by ($3.88). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 8.69%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,120 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.10, for a total transaction of $762,832.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,506 shares in the company, valued at $12,604,436.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 683 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.55, for a total transaction of $538,579.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,272.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,430 shares of company stock worth $3,889,939. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

