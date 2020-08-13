Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Has $3.52 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,593 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in AbbVie by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,515,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in AbbVie by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,380,000 after buying an additional 3,480,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,724,294,000 after buying an additional 2,788,174 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $57,338,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,194,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,812,000 after buying an additional 1,630,022 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.55. The company had a trading volume of 314,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,502,634. The company has a market capitalization of $163.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

