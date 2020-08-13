Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 21,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,032,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 914 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,445,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $587,000. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $9.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,517.17. The company had a trading volume of 60,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,840. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,587.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,025.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,488.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1,377.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

