Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Increases Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,884 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,651 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.9% of Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Visa by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $197.95. 345,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,845,498. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $384.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.48.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,979 shares of company stock worth $10,045,346. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

