Raymond James Increases EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $64.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 31.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EOG. KeyCorp increased their price target on EOG Resources from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Standpoint Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.56.

Shares of EOG stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.63. 27,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,585,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.02, a P/E/G ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.93. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.27.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). EOG Resources had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 76.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.8% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 95,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 13.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 762,923 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,404,000 after purchasing an additional 92,310 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 42.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 36,353 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.2% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 70,666 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in EOG Resources by 34.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 116,995 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after buying an additional 29,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

