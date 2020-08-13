Reik & CO. LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Reik & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 30,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 30,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.95.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $38.17. The stock had a trading volume of 14,526,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,436,529. The stock has a market cap of $212.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.