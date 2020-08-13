Reik & CO. LLC Cuts Stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Reik & CO. LLC reduced its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,875 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.1% of Reik & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 12.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,361,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,700 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 99.9% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 61,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 30,845 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 68.7% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 81,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 33,339 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,535,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,609,000 after buying an additional 70,530 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.1% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $9,604,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $2,401,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 798,905 shares of company stock valued at $38,570,893 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.05.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.37. The stock had a trading volume of 707,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,508,086. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.26 and its 200 day moving average is $48.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

