Reik & CO. LLC Decreases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Reik & CO. LLC reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,865 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 1.0% of Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,541,310,000 after buying an additional 3,614,642 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 36,849.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,261,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $214,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,109 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $40,420,000. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $174,197,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $157,103,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $315,030.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,695.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,504 shares of company stock worth $810,521 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.02. 358,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,451,870. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $98.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.68, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.34.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus reduced their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.04.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

