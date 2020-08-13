Reik & CO. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Reik & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 0.3% of Reik & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,628,000 after purchasing an additional 702,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,956,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,360,790,000 after buying an additional 27,655 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 26.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,561,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,306,798,000 after buying an additional 2,021,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,571,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,033,491,000 after buying an additional 29,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,327,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $728,129,000 after purchasing an additional 275,548 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.27. The company had a trading volume of 131,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,054. The company has a market capitalization of $59.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.66.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.75.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.