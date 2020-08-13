Reik & CO. LLC Has $1.89 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Reik & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.5% of Reik & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $6,181,000. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $5,290,049.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,019,026.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $45,736,729.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,721.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 670,952 shares of company stock valued at $78,308,456 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PG shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.78. The stock had a trading volume of 277,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,131,740. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $331.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $135.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.54.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

