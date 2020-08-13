Reik & CO. LLC Has $26.97 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Reik & CO. LLC lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 732,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,325 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 7.5% of Reik & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $26,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 68.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 19.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Nomura Securities raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

NYSE USB traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $37.38. 323,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,184,605. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

