Reik & CO. LLC Purchases 65 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Reik & CO. LLC raised its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 0.3% of Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 566.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 47.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total transaction of $839,266.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,886,071.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $500,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,929.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,958. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $231.77. The stock had a trading volume of 94,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,682. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.64 and its 200 day moving average is $196.04. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $232.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $146.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Accenture from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.44.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

