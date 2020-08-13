Reik & CO. LLC Purchases 80 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Reik & CO. LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.2% of Reik & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.87.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $138.11. The stock had a trading volume of 140,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,723,014. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $187.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,026,743.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,148.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,639 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,088.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.