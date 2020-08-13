Reik & CO. LLC Sells 10,555 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Reik & CO. LLC reduced its stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,555 shares during the quarter. Tiffany & Co. accounts for 8.1% of Reik & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Reik & CO. LLC owned 0.20% of Tiffany & Co. worth $29,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,961,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 1,212.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 10,295 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,668,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 431,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,587,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.76.

NYSE:TIF traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.81. 48,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,345,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.64 and a 200 day moving average of $126.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Tiffany & Co. has a 1-year low of $78.60 and a 1-year high of $134.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.74). Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

