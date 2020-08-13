Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) PT Raised to $30.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Repay from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Repay from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub lowered Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Repay from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.80. 887,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,359. Repay has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 54,950 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $1,225,385.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 346,964 shares in the company, valued at $7,737,297.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas Eugene Sullivan sold 28,145 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $660,000.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,371.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 585,909 shares of company stock worth $13,381,680. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Repay by 32.2% during the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after buying an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Repay during the second quarter worth $74,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Repay during the second quarter worth $551,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Repay by 172.8% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 64,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 40,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Repay by 63.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 103,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.