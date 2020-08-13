Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 57.43% and a net margin of 5.72%.

Shares of RVLV stock traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.07. 275,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,498. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 2.70. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $27.24.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RVLV shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Revolve Group from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $139,587.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

