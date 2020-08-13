RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.57% and a negative return on equity of 46.38%.

NASDAQ RIBT traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 121,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.54. RiceBran Technologies has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $2.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies processes and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from raw rice bran. The company manufactures and distributes stabilized rice bran (SRB) in various granulations with other products and derivatives. It offers RiBalance, a rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich derivative of RiBalance; and protein and protein/fiber blends under the ProRyza brand.

