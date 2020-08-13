RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.57% and a negative return on equity of 46.38%.
NASDAQ RIBT traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 121,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.54. RiceBran Technologies has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $2.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05.
RiceBran Technologies Company Profile
