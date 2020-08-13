RMB Capital Management LLC Acquires 33,830 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,830 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Steel Dynamics worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $4,522,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $132,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4,795.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STLD shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.18.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.52. 65,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,272,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average of $25.74. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $35.78.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

