RMB Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after buying an additional 45,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,618,631,000 after buying an additional 165,173 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Alphabet by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after buying an additional 483,219 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,069,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,566,990,000 after buying an additional 38,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Alphabet by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,869,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,334,614,000 after buying an additional 138,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $9.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,516.87. The company had a trading volume of 54,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,840. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,488.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,377.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,587.05. The stock has a market cap of $1,025.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

