Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RCL. TheStreet downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.68.

NYSE RCL traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.31. 115,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,995,063. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.55. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85 and a beta of 2.42.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.82) by ($1.31). The company had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.88 million. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald Thompson bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $1,064,800.00. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 102.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after buying an additional 41,666 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 51.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 183,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after buying an additional 62,518 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 92.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 230,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after buying an additional 110,749 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

