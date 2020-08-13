Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.

STSA stock traded down $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $23.19. The company had a trading volume of 248 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,857. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $36.10. The company has a current ratio of 15.05, a quick ratio of 15.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.92. The stock has a market cap of $433.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20.

STSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 1st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

In related news, insider Detlef Albrecht sold 1,000 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $25,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,815.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Thomas P. O’neil sold 2,000 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,115 shares of company stock worth $201,421 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

