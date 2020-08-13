Saybrook Capital NC Has $11.30 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Saybrook Capital NC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,930 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 14,620 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 4.6% of Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 52.1% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

VZ traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.50. 482,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,920,295. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.97 and its 200 day moving average is $56.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

