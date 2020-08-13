Saybrook Capital NC Purchases New Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Saybrook Capital NC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $281.54. The stock had a trading volume of 156,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,368,062. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $282.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $257.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.98. The company has a market cap of $295.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.87.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

