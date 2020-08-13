SDL (LON:SDL) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to Buy

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2020

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of SDL (LON:SDL) to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 760 ($9.94) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 660 ($8.63).

Several other brokerages have also commented on SDL. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SDL from GBX 585 ($7.65) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SDL in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

SDL stock traded up GBX 42 ($0.55) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 598 ($7.82). 198,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,309. SDL has a 52-week low of GBX 367 ($4.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 640 ($8.37). The stock has a market capitalization of $545.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 492.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 500.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67.

About SDL

SDL plc provides content management and language translation services. It operates through Language Services, Language Technologies, and Global Content Technologies segments. The company offers translation services; enterprise, desktop, and statistical machine translation technologies; and content and knowledge management technologies.

