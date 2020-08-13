SDL (LON:SDL) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to Buy

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of SDL (LON:SDL) to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 760 ($9.94) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 660 ($8.63).

Several other brokerages have also commented on SDL. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SDL from GBX 585 ($7.65) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SDL in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

SDL stock traded up GBX 42 ($0.55) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 598 ($7.82). 198,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,309. SDL has a 52-week low of GBX 367 ($4.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 640 ($8.37). The stock has a market capitalization of $545.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 492.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 500.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67.

SDL plc provides content management and language translation services. It operates through Language Services, Language Technologies, and Global Content Technologies segments. The company offers translation services; enterprise, desktop, and statistical machine translation technologies; and content and knowledge management technologies.

