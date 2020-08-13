SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2020

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 6,193.17% and a negative return on equity of 290.83%.

SNES stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $1.74. 5,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,678. SenesTech has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $6.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company focuses on commercializing ContraPest, a fertility control product for use in controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

